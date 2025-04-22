As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, US Bancorp's Director, Aleem Gillani, made a $186,600 purchase of USB, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $37.32 each. Gillani was up about 4.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with USB trading as high as $38.83 in trading on Tuesday. US Bancorp is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Gillani made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $449,900 shares at a cost of $44.99 a piece.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: USB

