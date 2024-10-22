Tuas Limited Highlights Corporate Governance Practices

Tuas Ltd. (AU:TUA) has released an update.

Tuas Limited has outlined its corporate governance practices, emphasizing the role of its Board in safeguarding long-term shareholder value and ensuring compliance with ASX principles. The company’s governance framework includes a Board charter detailing the roles of board and management, and agreements with directors and executives. Although Tuas does not have a separate diversity policy, it adheres to a non-discrimination code of conduct.

