TTEC Digital completes first phases of sales process optimization program

TTEC Holdings (TTEC) announced that TTEC Digital has completed the first phases of a global sales process optimization program with Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor. Westcon-Comstor operates across EMEA and APAC. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor. While embarking on a business-wide digital transformation, the company saw an opportunity to optimize its selling activities and data systems by streamlining its sales process, unifying its data, and empowering its teams with modern, data-driven tools.

