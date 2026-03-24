TTD vs. GOOGL: Which Ad-Tech Stock Is the Smarter Pick Now?

Digital advertising remains one of the most attractive long-term growth markets in the technology space. According to a Precedence Research report, the global digital advertising market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2035.

Both The Trade Desk TTD and Alphabet GOOGL are expected to gain from momentum in the digital advertising space, as these companies play pivotal roles in the programmatic advertising ecosystem. TTD operates a leading demand-side platform (“DSP”), which helps advertisers focus on data-driven ads. Alphabet, on the other hand, dominates the digital ad space through its massive ecosystem comprising Google Search, YouTube and more.

Despite their shared tailwinds, The Trade Desk and Alphabet represent very different investment profiles.

Understanding the strengths, weaknesses and risk-reward dynamics of each is essential for determining which stock may be the better pick right now.

TTD: A Leading Player

One of the most compelling long-term opportunities for The Trade Desk is CTV, the fastest-growing segment of the digital ad market. Increasing digital spending in CTV, particularly for premium content and live sports, is a key growth driver. The transition toward biddable CTV is gaining momentum. The benefits of decision-based buying (such as greater flexibility, control and performance) compared with traditional programmatic guaranteed or insertion-order models are rendering it the logical choice for advertisers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, video, which includes CTV, accounted for half of the company’s business.

Retail media has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in digital advertising. Management noted that over the past five years, the company has partnered with retailers to create what it calls the “largest and richest marketplace of retail data” worldwide. According to management, retailers in its data marketplace together account for more than half of global retail sales.

Kokai, TTD’s next-generation AI-powered DSP experience, remains central to its AI strategy. Nearly 100% clients now use Kokai as their default experience and this is strengthening its competitive moat. Management described Audience Unlimited as one of its most significant innovations.

TTD has strengthened its relationships with key advertisers through Joint Business Plans (JBPs). By the end of 2025, JBPs accounted for more than 50% of the company’s business, and the pipeline had more than doubled year over year, as highlighted by management.

The Trade Desk Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Trade Desk price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

Moreover, as digital advertising shifts toward AI-driven, outcome-based campaigns, The Trade Desk’s cash strength ($1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and no debt) offers a buffer against macro volatility. Investors will also find the expansion of the buyback program to a total of $500 million appealing.

Digital advertising spending is prone to macroeconomic fluctuations. TTD highlighted soft demand in several important advertising verticals, particularly in consumer-packaged goods and automotive. These categories remained some of the company’s weakest areas in the fourth quarter and remain soft entering 2026.

Though TTD is focusing on geographic expansion, executing well across disparate markets can be complex and risky. Embedding AI across the portfolio is expected to further raise capex and operational costs. In addition to all these factors, fierce competition from walled gardens like Meta Platforms, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon, as well as smaller players like Magnite and PubMatic, remains concerning.

GOOGL: An Established Giant

Alphabet dominates the digital ad space with its online ad platform. The main sources of its ad revenues are Google Search, YouTube ads, Google Network, Google AdSense and Google Ad Manager. The company’s vast ad technology infrastructure integrates both DSP and supply-side platforms, aids advertisers in reaching their target across the web, mobile apps and CTV. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Google's advertising revenues were up 13.6% year over year to $82.3 billion and accounted for 72.3% of total revenues.

The ad business is being driven by strength in Search and other revenues, which surged 17% year over year to $63.1 billion and comprising 76.7% of advertising revenues. The segment strength was supported by broad-based strength across verticals, particularly retail. YouTube advertising revenues rose 9% to $11.4 billion, buoyed by direct response advertising, while Network advertising revenues declined 2%. YouTube’s annual revenues exceeded $60 billion across ads and subscriptions.

The launch of AI Overviews and AI Mode has driven growth in overall queries, including commercial queries, leading to more opportunities for monetization. A central theme across Google’s advertising business is the deep integration of the Gemini AI models, helping it in improving the ad quality, integrating advertiser tools and monetize new AI user experiences. Google has been deploying Gemini to improve query understanding with updates occurring almost monthly over the past two years.

Gemini is transforming advertiser tools by adding automation and agentic capabilities. Advertisers can now use conversational AI within Google Ads and Analytics Advisor to identify and run recommended actions, added Alphabet. The scale of this shift is notable, with nearly 70 million creative assets generated using AI Max and Pmax in the fourth quarter alone.

Alphabet Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Google is also focused on monetizing new AI-driven user experiences within Search. The company is experimenting with ad placements in its AI Mode, including formats that appear below AI-generated responses.

Strong ad business aside, momentum in cloud and AI, as well as a strong cash pile, are other tailwinds. Google Cloud ended the fourth quarter with $240 billion in backlog. Revenues from products built on Alphabet’s generative AI models (Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria) grew more than 400% year over year. GOOGL ended 2025 with a cash and marketable securities balance of $126.8 billion.

Higher costs as it invests more in R&D and stiff competition in almost all of its business areas, including cloud and ads, are an overhang. Google’s anticipated capex for 2026 stands at a staggering $175 billion and $185 billion.

Share Performance & Valuation for TTD & GOOGL

Over the past month, TTD and GOOGL’s shares have lost 4.8% and 3.6%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, TTD’s shares are trading at 11.15X, lower than GOOGL’s 25.19X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for TTD & GOOGL?

Analysts have revised their estimates marginally downwards for TTD’s bottom line for the current year in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For GOOGL, the estimates are up 4.9% for the current fiscal year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD or MGNI: Which Is a Smarter Pick?

At present, TTD and GOOGL carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Alphabet currently looks like the smarter pick given its unmatched scale and diversified revenue streams. Combined with stronger estimate revisions and financial stability, GOOGL offers a more balanced risk-reward profile in the current environment than TTD.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.