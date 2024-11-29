TT International Extends Moratorium Amid Financial Restructuring

TT International Limited (SG:T09) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TT International Limited has announced an extension to their moratorium and adjustments to their financial scheme, following a recent meeting where creditors agreed to adjourn until January 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to restructure and manage its financial obligations. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how these changes impact the company’s financial health moving forward.

For further insights into SG:T09 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.