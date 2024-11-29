News & Insights

TT International Extends Moratorium Amid Financial Restructuring

November 29, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

TT International Limited (SG:T09) has released an update.

TT International Limited has announced an extension to their moratorium and adjustments to their financial scheme, following a recent meeting where creditors agreed to adjourn until January 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to restructure and manage its financial obligations. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how these changes impact the company’s financial health moving forward.

