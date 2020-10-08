TSX Ends On Firm Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday, extending gains from previous session, thanks to strong gains in healthcare and energy sectors.

Several stocks from consumer discretionary and materials sections too posted impressive gains and contributed to market's positive close.

Investors picked up stocks amid renewed optimism about a U.S. stimulus.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 106.24 points or 0.65% at 16,534.54, almost near the day's high.

The index had ended stronger by 192.17 points or 1.18% at 16,428.30 on Wednesday.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed up more than 8%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) soared nearly 12% after the company said it expects third quarter revenue to see a sequential rise of about 28%.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) spurted about 13% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) zoomed 10.3%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended nearly 10% up and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) gained almost 9%.

The Capped Energy Index moved up more than 5%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) rallied more than 9%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) gained 5 to 8.5%. Sunor Energy (SU.TO) and Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) moved up 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), Aritzia (ATZ.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) gained 2 to 5%.

Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) were among the prominent gainers in the materials section.

Among the other major gainers in the session, Air Canada (AC.TO) ended stronger by about 4.1%. Magna International (MG.TO), CargoJet (CJT.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) also moved up sharply.

On the economic front, data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) showed housing starts in Canada fell by 20.1% over a month earlier to 208,980 units in September. That was notably lower than an expected figure of 240,000 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.