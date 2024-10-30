News & Insights

Markets

TSX Ends Modestly Lower

October 30, 2024 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in materials and technology sectors. Investors digested earnings updates from Canadian and U.S. companies, and awaited U.S. non-farm payroll data and Canadian GDP report, due later in the week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 54.76 points or 0.22% at 24,507.79 after scaling a low of 24,428.10 and a high of 24,571.26 intraday.

Materials stock Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) ended down 3.85%. The company reported a net profit of $108 million for the third-quarter of 2024, compared with $67 million in the second-quarter. The stock is down by about 3.7%.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) closed down 2.5 to 4%.

Technology stocks Bitfarms (BITF.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) lost 4.49% and 3.56%, respectively. CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO) closed down 1.25 to 1.6%.

Secure Energy Services (SES.TO) soared nearly 10% after reporting a net income of $94 million for the third-quarter this year, compared with $47 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Power Corporation (CPX.TO) climbed 7.8% after the company reported net income of $178 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $272 million in the year-ago quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.