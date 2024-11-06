TSX accepts Eldorado Gold filing of NCIB

Eldorado Gold (EGO) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange, or TSX, has accepted for filing Eldorado’s Notice in respect of a normal course issuer bid, or NCIB. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. Pursuant to the NCIB, Eldorado may purchase up to 350,000 of its common shares representing approximately 0.17% of the total 204,909,496 common shares of Eldorado issued and outstanding as at October 31, 2024. Purchases will be made at prevailing market prices commencing November 8, 2024 and ending July 31, 2025. Pursuant to TSX policies, daily purchases will not exceed 83,123 common shares, other than block purchase exceptions. The average daily trading volume for the six-month period from May 1 to October 31 was 332,492 common shares. Purchases under the NCIB by Eldorado will be the market price at the time of acquisition.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EGO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.