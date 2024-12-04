Tsumura & Co. Strengthens Governance for Sustainable Growth

Tsumura & Co (JP:4540) has released an update.

Tsumura & Co. is reinforcing its corporate governance structure to ensure sustainable growth by focusing on transparency, efficiency, and sound management. The company aims to enhance shareholder value through strategic investments in its Kampo business and setting ambitious targets for financial performance by fiscal 2031, including a 10% return on equity. Additionally, Tsumura is committed to sustainability and diversity in its management, aligning its practices with long-term environmental and social goals.

