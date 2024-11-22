Tsui Wah Holdings Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. (HK:1314) has released an update.
Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for December 12, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 31, 2024. Investors should note the record date on December 19, 2024, to determine dividend entitlement.
