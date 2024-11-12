News & Insights

Tsui Wah Holdings Announces Share Award Vesting Update

November 12, 2024

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. (HK:1314) has released an update.

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited has announced that 3,000,000 shares were vested to certain directors on September 29, 2023, with each share priced at HK$0.182. This update is part of additional information provided regarding their Share Award Scheme for the 2023–24 fiscal year. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s approach to rewarding its leadership.

