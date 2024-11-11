Tsubaki Nakashima Revises FY2024 Earnings and Dividends

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd (JP:6464) has released an update.

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings and dividends forecasts for FY2024, citing a slow recovery in European automobile production and global demand for industrial equipment and machine tools. The company now anticipates lower sales and profits, alongside increased inventory impairment losses and one-time expenses. Consequently, the year-end dividend forecast has been adjusted from 20.00 yen to 10.00 yen per share.

