TSS, Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - TSS, Inc. (TSSI.OB) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.28 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $2.98 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 44.1% to $55.35 million from $98.96 million last year.

TSS, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.28 Mln. vs. $2.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $55.35 Mln vs. $98.96 Mln last year.

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