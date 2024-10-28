TSMC Schedules Board Meeting for Q3 Financial Review

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has released an update.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has announced a Board of Directors meeting scheduled for November 12, 2024, to approve its third quarter consolidated financial statements. This announcement is in accordance with Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation regulations, reflecting TSMC’s commitment to transparency and timely financial disclosures. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keenly watching as TSMC continues to play a pivotal role in the semiconductor industry.

