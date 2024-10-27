News & Insights

TSMC halts shipments to Sophgo after chip found on Huawei product, Reuters says

October 27, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

TSMC (TSM) suspended shipments to China-based chip designer Sophgo after a chip it made was found on a Huawei AI processor, Reuters’ Karen Freifeld and Fanny Potkin report, citing two people familiar with the matter. Sophgo had ordered chips from TSMC that matched the one found on Huawei’s Ascend 910B, the people said. Huawei is restricted from buying the technology to protect U.S. national security.

