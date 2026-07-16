TSMC Crushes Q2 Estimates on Strong AI Demand: ETFs in Focus

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM reported a record-breaking second quarter, with profit soaring 77.4% year over year, comfortably beating analyst expectations, as quoted on CNBC. The world's largest contract chipmaker continued its streak of record quarterly earnings, thanks to relentless demand for AI chips.

Q2 Results Beat Expectations

TSMC posted second-quarter revenue of NT$1.27 trillion (about $39.45 billion), topping the Zacks consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. Net income came in at NT$706.56 billion, well above analysts' expectations of NT$632.64 billion (per CNBC).

Advanced manufacturing technologies of 7 nanometers and below generated 77% of total wafer revenue. The company also marked its fifth consecutive quarter of record-high profit, with earnings climbing 23.4% sequentially, the same CNBC article revealed.

Strong Outlook Backed by AI Boom

Looking ahead, TSMC expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $44.6 billion to $45.8 billion, with an operating profit margin between 56% and 58%.

Chairman C.C. Wei said demand tied to artificial intelligence remains "extremely robust," providing confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Arizona Investment Gets Another Boost

To support long-term customer demand, TSMC plans to invest an additional $100 billion in Arizona, increasing its total commitment in the state to $265 billion.

The new investment will fund multiple semiconductor fabrication plants using 2-nanometer mass-production technology, along with advanced packaging facilities to serve major U.S. customers.

Capital Spending Raised

Reflecting continued confidence in future demand, Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang increased the company's 2026 capital expenditure budget to $60 billion-$64 billion, up from previous guidance.

The higher spending is aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity and supporting customers' AI-driven growth.

Pricing Power Remains Intact

According to SemiAnalysis analyst Sravan Kundojjala, TSMC possesses significant pricing power but is exercising it cautiously, as quoted on the same CNBC article.

While the company has implemented selective price increases, it has avoided aggressive pricing in order to preserve long-term customer relationships while maintaining healthy profit margins.

High-Performance Computing Leads Business Mix

For 2026, high-performance computing (HPC) remained TSMC's largest business segment, contributing 66% of total revenue. Other key segments included smartphones: (22% share) and Internet of Things (IoT) (only 5% share).

Shares Under Pressure

TSMC shares fell about 3% in the premarket (at the time of writing) following the earnings release. TSM shares surged over 31% so far this year. Most of the good news are probably baked in the current releases.

Investors are likely engaging in "sell-the-news" profit-taking following a massive pre-earnings rally, a broad sell-off in the semiconductor sector, and concerns that rising capital expenditures could pressure near-term cash flows.

ETFs in Focus

Investors could tap the robust growth with the help of ETFs having the largest allocation to the world’s largest contract semiconductor manufacturer. These include SP Funds S&P World ex-US ETF SPWO, Janus Henderson Global Artificial Intelligence ETF JHAI, AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF WUGI, National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF NSI and Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF GGTL. Each of these ETFs has at least a 10% exposure to TSM shares.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.