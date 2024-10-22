TSMC alerted U.S. to potential violation of China AI export controls, FT says

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company said it alerted the U.S. government to a potential attempt to have it manufacture AI chips for Huawei in a circumvention of export controls, Kathrin Hille of The Financial Times reports. The Information reported last week that the Department of Commerce was investigating if TSMC (TSM) violated U.S. export controls, but TSMC has since said it brought the issue to Washington’s attention itself, the Times said, citing an emailed statement from the company. Two people familiar with the situation said TSMC had recently notified the commerce department after a customer placed orders for a chip that resembled Huawei’s Ascend 910B.

