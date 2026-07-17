TSM Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Capacity Push, Margin Focus

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM highlighted accelerating artificial intelligence demand, expanded capacity investments and continued strength in advanced technologies on its second-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management raised its 2026 capital spending outlook as customers seek additional leading-edge capacity.

The company also pointed to Agentic AI, advanced packaging and next-generation process technology as key areas shaping its long-term strategy.

TSM Expands Capacity for AI Demand

TSM’s chairman and CEO, C.C. Wei, said that demand for leading-edge technologies remains strong, driven by AI-related demand from customers and cloud service providers. The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to slightly above 40% year over year in U.S. dollar terms.

Wei said that Agentic AI is increasing semiconductor demand by expanding the role of CPUs alongside AI accelerators. He also noted that TSM is supporting customers across different CPU architectures with advanced technologies and capacity planning.

Management emphasized that capacity expansion decisions are based on customer road maps and demand assessments. Wei said that Taiwan Semiconductor is monitoring AI data center development to align chip supply with deployment progress.

Taiwan Semiconductor Raises Investment Plans

TSM reported second-quarter revenues of $40.20 billion and EPS of $4.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and EPS of $39.63 billion and $3.87, respectively. The quarter included a 67.7% gross margin and 60.3% operating margin.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

CFO Jen-Chau Huang said that TSM increased its 2026 capital budget to $60-$64 billion from the prior range as structural demand continues across AI and high-performance computing markets.

The company expects roughly 70% to 80% of 2026 capital spending to support advanced process technologies, with additional investments directed toward specialty technologies and advanced packaging.

TSM Advances Leading-Edge Technology

The company said advanced technologies accounted for 77% of wafer revenues in the second quarter. It also reported that 3-nanometer represented 30% of wafer revenues, while 5-nanometer contributed 33%.

Wei said that 2-nanometer technology contributed 3% of wafer revenues during the quarter and is entering a steep ramp phase. The company expects the ramp to pressure gross margin in the near term.

TSM also provided an update on A14 technology, saying development remains on track with pre-production planned for 2027 and volume production scheduled for 2028.

Taiwan Semiconductor Addresses Competitive Questions

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about competition from other foundry providers and whether government support or additional industry capacity could challenge the company’s leadership. Wei emphasized technology, manufacturing capability and customer trust as Taiwan Semiconductor’s core competitive advantages.

Wei said that semiconductor manufacturing leadership requires long development cycles and customer collaboration. He stated that selecting and ramping new technologies involves years of preparation rather than quick transitions.

Management also discussed advanced packaging competition, noting that additional industry capacity could provide flexibility as packaging demand remains constrained. Wei said that this could support front-end wafer growth.

TSM Discusses Margins and Supply Constraints

Taiwan Semiconductor expects third-quarter revenues between $44.6 billion and $45.8 billion, with gross margin projected at 65-67% and operating margin between 56% and 58%.

Huang said that second-quarter gross margin improved due to cost improvements and higher utilization, while the upcoming 2-nanometer ramp is expected to create margin dilution.

Wei said that demand for leading-edge capacity remains above available supply and expects strong semiconductor demand trends through the end of the decade, while noting that intermediate market fluctuations can occur.

Taiwan Semiconductor Maintains Strategic Focus

TSM announced an additional $100 billion investment in Arizona to build additional semiconductor fabs and advanced packaging facilities. The company said the expansion will support demand from U.S. customers.

Wei said that the timing of the Arizona investment will depend on market conditions and customer demand, while the company continues expanding facilities in Taiwan and other regions.

The company’s broader strategy remains centered on expanding advanced manufacturing capacity while supporting customer growth across AI, HPC and other semiconductor markets.

Zacks Rank and Style Score

Taiwan Semiconductor sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, indicating that the stock currently has one of the strongest Zacks Rank classifications based on earnings estimate revisions. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update estimates following new company information. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock has a Growth Score of B, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of B, while its Value Score is D. A Zacks Style Score of A or B indicates stronger characteristics within their respective styles, and combining a favorable Style Score with a higher Zacks Ranks can provide additional insight into potential stock performance.

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