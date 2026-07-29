Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, which added 67,575,000 units, or a 20.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TSLL, in morning trading today Tesla is down about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF, which added 1,130,000 units, for a 39.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PTH, in morning trading today Roivant Sciences is off about 0.6%, and Brightspring Health Services is lower by about 1.1%.

VIDEO: TSLL, PTH: Big ETF Inflows

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