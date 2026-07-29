And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF, which added 1,130,000 units, for a 39.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PTH, in morning trading today Roivant Sciences is off about 0.6%, and Brightspring Health Services is lower by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: TSLL, PTH: Big ETF Inflows
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