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TSLL, PTH: Big ETF Inflows

July 29, 2026 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, which added 67,575,000 units, or a 20.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TSLL, in morning trading today Tesla is down about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF, which added 1,130,000 units, for a 39.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PTH, in morning trading today Roivant Sciences is off about 0.6%, and Brightspring Health Services is lower by about 1.1%.

TSLL, PTH: Big ETF InflowsVIDEO: TSLL, PTH: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TSLL
PTH
TSLA
ROIV
BTSG

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