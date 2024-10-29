News & Insights

Tsingtao Brewery Reports Mixed Financial Results

October 29, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Tsingtao Brewery Co (HK:0168) has released an update.

Tsingtao Brewery’s latest quarterly report reveals a decline in revenue by 5.28% and net profit by 9.03% compared to the same period last year, despite an increase in net cash flows from operating activities by 22.55%. The company also noted a slight increase in total assets and equity, indicating a mixed financial performance for the quarter. Investors may find the overall growth in total equity encouraging despite the dip in immediate profits.

