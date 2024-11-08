TS Tech Revises FY2025 Forecast Amid Market Trends

TS Tech Co., Ltd. (JP:7313) has released an update.

TS Tech Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated forecasts for FY2025, reflecting a slight decrease in revenue and operating income due to recent business performance trends and changes in customer orders. The company now anticipates a revenue of 443 billion yen, down from an earlier forecast of 450 billion yen, while maintaining steady net income expectations. Investors should note the potential impact of exchange rate fluctuations on these projections.

For further insights into JP:7313 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.