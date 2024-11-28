T.S. Lines Announces Over-Allotment Exercise and Share Listing

T.S. Lines Limited (HK:2510) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
T.S. Lines Limited has partially exercised its over-allotment option, issuing approximately 14.09 million shares at HK$4.18 each, as part of its global offering. The stabilization period for these shares has concluded, with listing approval granted by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading of the over-allotment shares is set to begin on December 3, 2024.
For further insights into HK:2510 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.