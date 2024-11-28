T.S. Lines Announces Over-Allotment Exercise and Share Listing

T.S. Lines Limited (HK:2510) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

T.S. Lines Limited has partially exercised its over-allotment option, issuing approximately 14.09 million shares at HK$4.18 each, as part of its global offering. The stabilization period for these shares has concluded, with listing approval granted by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading of the over-allotment shares is set to begin on December 3, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2510 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.