T.S. Lines Announces Over-Allotment Exercise and Share Listing

November 28, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

T.S. Lines Limited (HK:2510) has released an update.

T.S. Lines Limited has partially exercised its over-allotment option, issuing approximately 14.09 million shares at HK$4.18 each, as part of its global offering. The stabilization period for these shares has concluded, with listing approval granted by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading of the over-allotment shares is set to begin on December 3, 2024.

