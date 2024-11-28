Tryptamine’s TRP-8803: A Promising Neuroplastic Candidate

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics has successfully completed its Phase 1b trial of TRP-8803, an IV-infused psilocin formulation, in obese subjects, demonstrating safety and scalability. The rapid trial completion underscores the drug’s potential for further research, with Phase 2 trial planning already underway to explore its efficacy in weight-related conditions such as Binge Eating Disorder. This advancement positions TRP-8803 as a promising candidate in the neuroplastic pharmaceuticals market, offering faster onset and precise control compared to oral psilocybin.

