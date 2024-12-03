Tryptamine Therapeutics Updates on Director’s Interest Changes

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics has announced a significant change in its director’s interest, with Mark Davies acquiring 9 million new options, including 5 million options set to vest in December 2027. This move reflects potential strategic positioning by the company and could impact investor sentiment and market dynamics. Shareholders and market watchers may want to keep an eye on Tryptamine’s future developments as these changes unfold.

