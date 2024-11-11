Tryptamine Therapeutics Unveils Speculative Stock Offering

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited is offering 10,000 shares at $0.02 each, aiming to remove trading restrictions on shares issued before the closing date. This investment opportunity is considered speculative, highlighting potential risks for investors. The company is targeting individuals interested in high-risk, high-reward stock investments.

