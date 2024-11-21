Tryptamine Therapeutics Advances with TRP-8803 Study

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.
Tryptamine Therapeutics has announced the successful and safe administration of its innovative psilocin-based IV infusion, TRP-8803, to the first obese participant in a Phase 1b study. This trial, conducted in Adelaide, aims to optimize dosing rates and gather valuable data for future Phase 2 trials targeting weight-related conditions. With additional participants to be dosed soon, the company expects interim results later this year.
