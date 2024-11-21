News & Insights

Stocks

Tryptamine Therapeutics Advances with TRP-8803 Study

November 21, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tryptamine Therapeutics has announced the successful and safe administration of its innovative psilocin-based IV infusion, TRP-8803, to the first obese participant in a Phase 1b study. This trial, conducted in Adelaide, aims to optimize dosing rates and gather valuable data for future Phase 2 trials targeting weight-related conditions. With additional participants to be dosed soon, the company expects interim results later this year.

For further insights into AU:TYP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.