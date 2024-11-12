TRX Gold’s Promising Discovery at Stamford Bridge

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TSE:TRX) has released an update.

TRX Gold Corporation has reported a significant gold discovery at its Stamford Bridge Shear Zone, with a remarkable drill intercept indicating substantial gold mineralization potential. This new discovery, closely located to the Buckreef Main Zone, suggests promising prospects for expanding TRX Gold’s resource base. The company is planning further exploration to define strategic drill targets and unlock the area’s full potential.

