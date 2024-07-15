News & Insights

Truth Social Stock (DJT) Rising on Trump Assassination Attempt

July 15, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Truth Social (DJT) stock is up nearly 58% in pre-market trading, at the time of writing. Many traders seem to believe that Trump’s popularity will surge in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt, and his stock along with it.

In addition to DJT’s rise, Bitcoin’s price has been climbing since Saturday’s shocking attack, as Trump is viewed as the pro-Bitcoin candidate. Read here to learn more.

Year-to-date, Truth Social stock has risen by 76.5%. With Trump’s victory in the upcoming presidential election gaining promise, the stock could continue to rise on investor optimism.

