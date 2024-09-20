The Truth Social (NASDAQ:DJT) Lockup Is Out, Shares Hit New Low

The notion of the Truth Social (DJT) lockup expiry triggering a sell-off has become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Shares briefly hit a new all-time low on Friday, down more than 4%.

The ongoing concern was that, once the lockup period expired, president Trump would sell off some or most of his majority stake in Truth Social. Since, at last report, Trump holds 57% of the organization, such a move could drive substantial sell pressure on DJT, sending share values much lower.

Indeed, a large quantity of stock appears to have hit the ask side of trading, but not from Trump. Public filings will take several days to reveal the truth, and there are two major possibilities for the sell-off. Either early investors or retail shareholders could be selling off now.

On the Strength of a Promise

It is worth pointing out, meanwhile, that Trump had assured shareholders that he would not sell off his holdings. Such a play would be difficult to accomplish, a Bloomberg report noted, and doing so would also likely tarnish his reputation among his own voting base; a significant problem for his aspirations to the presidency this November.

We reached out to the Trump organization weeks ago to try and get some insight on the upcoming streaming plan at Truth Social and never heard back. It would not be surprising to see Trump sell off at least some of his holdings at the market value.

Is DJT Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, no analysts yet offer coverage of DJT stock, so instead, we turn to the last five days of trading. And what we find is a little more of the same, though a bit more volatile. The preceding four days have all been red, but some recovery action did start up with today’s trading. DJT shares are still down 21.68% over the last five days.

See more DJT analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.