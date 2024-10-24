News & Insights

Trustmark Appoints Lea B. Turnipseed to Board

October 24, 2024 — 04:54 pm EDT

Trustmark ( (TRMK) )

Lea B. Turnipseed has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Trustmark Corporation and its subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, effective January 1, 2025. With extensive experience in financial and customer service roles at Entergy Corporation, her independent status aligns with Nasdaq’s standards. As a non-employee director, Turnipseed will receive a $45,000 annual retainer and a restricted stock award worth approximately $55,000, marking a strategic addition to Trustmark’s leadership.

