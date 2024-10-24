Trustmark Appoints Lea B. Turnipseed to Board

An announcement from Trustmark ( (TRMK) ) is now available.

Lea B. Turnipseed has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Trustmark Corporation and its subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, effective January 1, 2025. With extensive experience in financial and customer service roles at Entergy Corporation, her independent status aligns with Nasdaq’s standards. As a non-employee director, Turnipseed will receive a $45,000 annual retainer and a restricted stock award worth approximately $55,000, marking a strategic addition to Trustmark’s leadership.

