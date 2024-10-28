TruScreen Group Ltd. Shines in Global Health Rankings

TruScreen Group Ltd. (AU:TRU) has released an update.

TruScreen Group Ltd., a New Zealand-based company, has been ranked among the top six global startups in women’s health by StartUs Insights. The company is recognized for its innovative cervical cancer screening device that operates without the need for laboratory facilities, making it highly accessible in developing countries. TruScreen’s technology stands out among 580 evaluated companies, highlighting its potential impact on reducing cervical cancer mortality worldwide.

