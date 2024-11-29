Trump’s Victory Splits the Crypto Community

The 2024 U.S. election has left the crypto community divided, with some cheering on Trump’s victory and others questioning the impact of his policies on digital assets. While many supporters of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) see Trump’s win as a major boost for the crypto market, others within the industry are more hesitant about his political views.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Crypto Community Debates Over Trump’s Policies

According to Cointelegraph, Margaret Rosenfeld, Chief Legal Officer at fintech platform Tilt, noted that not all crypto enthusiasts are single-issue voters. She pointed out that political differences sparked heated debates on platforms like X, where Trump’s supporters clashed with those who felt his policies were at odds with crypto’s decentralized ethos. Rosenfeld stated, “We clearly saw some clashes at the extremes, where differences in political ideology led to intense debates, sometimes leading to personal attacks.”

Bipartisan Crypto Support is Key

Despite the tensions, many experts agree that crypto should stay above politics. Konstantin Richter, CEO of Blockdaemon, shared his hope for clear regulations to emerge under Trump’s administration, emphasizing, “Crypto is for everyone. It empowers every human to be heard and counted,” in comments to Cointelegraph. He and others, like Natalie Smolenski, founder of The Texas Bitcoin Foundation, are optimistic that Bitcoin’s price surge is a sign of investor confidence in Trump’s policies, even though “it still remains to be seen how much of this will be backed by policy.”

As the dust settles, the question remains: Can crypto stay bipartisan while navigating political divisions? The next few years will likely reveal the answers.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $97,371.54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.