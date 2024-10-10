Trump Is Winning And We’re Closer Than Ever to Freeing Ross: NIKOLAUS

What We’re Watching: Polymarket

According to the world's largest prediction market, Polymarket, the pro-Bitcoin candidate for the upcoming presidential election, Donald Trump has taken a 13% lead over Kamala Harris.

There are huge stakes on the line here this election regarding Bitcoin. Trump is promising very favorable regulations, in comparison to Harris, who has put forth no regulations and has an almost four year track record of attacking the industry.

But I think Di makes a great point here. When it comes to Bitcoin, this election means something much more just favorable regulation. This is the best chance we have to free Ross Ulbricht, an early Bitcoin pioneer and founder of the Silk Road bitcoin marketplace.

Taking into account all public information regarding Harris, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that she would support the Bitcoin industry, let alone free Ross.

Bitcoiners have been desperate to get Ross out of jail for as long as I can remember. Every conference I’ve attended for the last four years, this has always been a focal point. I’ll never forget sitting outside of the hotel of the BitBlockBoom conference in 2021 talking with Francis Pouliot, hearing him passionately speak about how badly he wanted to liberate Ross from prison. For many, getting Ross free could mean everything.

“I got out of the cell yesterday long enough to take a shower, call home and say "hi" to a few friends in here,” said Ross through his X account run by his fiancée today. “It felt really good to be out from between those 8x10ft walls and locked door and make contact with the free world.”

Ross has wrongly and harshly served over 12 years in prison. He is now forty years old, and will have plenty of time to live a great life with his fiancée, family, and friends, and pursue whatever ventures he may be interested in. It’s time to get him home. But to make this a reality, we still have to fight to win this election like we’re 13% down.

