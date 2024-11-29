News & Insights

Trump weighs tough antitrust enforcer for DOJ antirust unit, FT reports

November 29, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is mulling naming Gail Slater, a top aide to Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, to lead the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust unit, the Financial Times’ Stefania Palma and James Fontanella-Khan reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Slater, who was seen earlier this month as a frontrunner to lead the FTC, is viewed as an aggressive enforcer, and her nomination would signify the incoming administration’s support for a tough enforcement stance, the authors note. Publicly traded companies currently involved in antitrust disputes include Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META).

