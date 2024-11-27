Trump Trade: Autos seen stuck in middle of Trump’s geopolitics

Catch up on the top industries and stocks that were impacted, or were predicted to be impacted, by the comments, actions and policies of President-elect Trump with this daily recap compiled by The Fly:

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TARIFF IMPACT ON AUTOS: General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) were trading down after Trump threatened 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada imports as they bear the most MX exposure, Wells Fargo highlighted in a research note to investors. Ford (F) at least escapes FS-pickup assembly risk, the firm added. Wells further noted that autos are stuck in the middle of Trump’s geopolitics.

The firm estimated a 25% Mexico/Canada parts tariff adds about $2.1K in cost for each U.S. assembly vehicle. This would be about 4% of the current ASP of $48K. Most OEMs source few parts from China, therefore an added 10% tariff has a small impact, it said. Moreover, entire vehicles produced in Mexico and Canada face 25% tariffs, likely $8K-$10K each. This could change the economics of exporting, Wells argued.

The firm noted that surprisingly, General Motors and Ford appear most at-risk from a U.S. parts sourcing perspective. Both names show the largest drop-off in U.S./Canada sourcing since 2017, which has mostly shifted to Mexico. Trump’s tariff threat now increases material cost inflation risk. Wells pointed out that Stellantis also sources over 20% of components from Mexico, up slightly vs. 2017. Parts inflation could add another $2-5B in costs.

TARIFF IMPACT ON RETAIL/RESTAURANTS: Wells Fargo says that as Trump contemplates a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico/Canada, new risks emerge across its Retail/Restaurant coverage. Unknowns are plenty, but with a consumer already on shaky ground, the firm would brace for potential inflation uptick and/or risk to Mexico/Canada operations. Hardline sourcing is diverse, with Home Improvement largely domestic, China at low double digits and Canada/Mexico likely in the low single digits; Auto parts China-heavy; Home Furnishings sources at about 80% from overseas, primarily Asia/Europe; Best Buy (BBY) at about 60% China, with Mexico being the 2nd largest, Wells notes.

Regarding Restaurants, the firm points out that restaurants are generally insulated from Canada/Mexico import tariffs, with the exception of certain Food & Beverage items. In some cases, there are sourcing alternatives. Wells believes the impact would be more likely felt via FX headwinds — on international sales — and in international markets where economies are impacted by tariffs, which could impact McDonald’s (MCD), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Restaurant Brands (QSR), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Starbucks (SBUX). Casual Diners with higher U.S. sales/ unit mix would be less impacted, it adds.

STOCK TARGET CHANGES:

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on Doximity ( DOCS) to $64 from $68, while keeping a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes that RFK Jr.’s nomination “generated some initial concern” that pharma ad spending might come under pressure, but after further looking at his policy ideas, Jefferies believes this could ultimately benefit Doximity by shifting some direct-to-consumer spending to other channels.

( DOCS) to $64 from $68, while keeping a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes that RFK Jr.’s nomination “generated some initial concern” that pharma ad spending might come under pressure, but after further looking at his policy ideas, Jefferies believes this could ultimately benefit Doximity by shifting some direct-to-consumer spending to other channels. Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Best Buy to $100 from $110 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. Best Buy’s Q3 results came up short of expectations and while Loop is encouraged by the strong start to the holiday selling season, it thinks the stock is likely to have a significant overhang until the market receives more clarity on Trump administration tariffs given the fact roughly 60% of the company’s COGS are sourced from China.

to $100 from $110 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. Best Buy’s Q3 results came up short of expectations and while Loop is encouraged by the strong start to the holiday selling season, it thinks the stock is likely to have a significant overhang until the market receives more clarity on Trump administration tariffs given the fact roughly 60% of the company’s COGS are sourced from China. BofA raised the firm’s price target on Buy-rated Fluence Energy ( FLNC) to $25 from $24, following the company’s Q4 results. While tariffs are a concern post-election with potential rates exceeding 25% including Trump’s proposed additional 10% on China, the firm argues only 10% of Fluence’s U.S backlog of $1.6B is exposed and calls tariff concerns “likely overdone.”

( FLNC) to $25 from $24, following the company’s Q4 results. While tariffs are a concern post-election with potential rates exceeding 25% including Trump’s proposed additional 10% on China, the firm argues only 10% of Fluence’s U.S backlog of $1.6B is exposed and calls tariff concerns “likely overdone.” Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Overweight-rated Inmobiliaria Vesta ( VTMX) to $35 from $38 following its investor day. The company made “credible, yet ambitious plans” for the next five years, but Trump’s threats on tariffs “add a layer of uncertainty on long-term demand,” the firm says.

OTHER NEWS: Greenwave Technology Solutions (GWAV) announced that based on its 20-plus years of operating history in the U.S. scrap metal industry – including CEO Danny Meeks’ firsthand experience from President-elect Trump’s first term – that it expects tariffs on U.S. steel imports will drive the company’s revenue growth and margin expansion throughout FY25. During President-elect Trump’s first term, U.S. scrap metal recyclers benefited significantly from the administration’s trade policies – tariffs materially increased the cost of imported steel, leading to significant increases in the prices of domestic recycled metals, the company says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.