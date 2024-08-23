Trump Teases New Crypto Project "The DeFiant Ones"

In an unexpected move, former President Donald Trump has hinted at a new family-run crypto project called “The DeFiant Ones,” as he continues to position himself as the pro-crypto candidate for the upcoming U.S. presidential election. In a post to his 7.5 million followers on Truth Social, Trump shared a link to a Telegram group associated with the project, saying, “It’s time we take a stand—together.” According to CoinDesk, the group already has over 40,000 subscribers, indicating significant interest.

Trump’s Crypto Play Targets Voter Appeal

Trump’s recent promotion of “The DeFiant Ones” seems to be part of a broader strategy to appeal to the crypto community, positioning himself as a defender of decentralized finance against traditional financial elites. “For too long, the average American has been squeezed by the big banks and financial elites,” Trump said. This isn’t Trump’s first foray into the crypto world—his past ventures have included NFT projects and even bitcoin-themed sneakers, both of which saw considerable success.

The Trump Family Takes the Lead

Interestingly, this new venture appears to be a family affair. Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, have been promoting the platform on social media for weeks. Eric Trump, who has been particularly vocal, said he had “truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi” and promised to “shake up the crypto world with something HUGE.” However, details about the platform’s functionality and launch date remain under wraps, leaving the crypto community eager for more information.

The Project Is Dubbed the “Trump DeFi project”

While the specifics of “The DeFiant Ones” are still unclear, the project has already been dubbed the “Trump DeFi project” and is being touted as the “future of finance” in its Telegram group. The hype surrounding the platform suggests that it could have a significant impact, but without more concrete details, it’s hard to say whether this will be a groundbreaking moment in the world of crypto or just another flash in the pan.

What Is the Price of Bitcoin?

Investors should keep an eye on Bitcoin, currently priced at $60,942. The broader crypto market, especially altcoins, may experience increased volatility as the upcoming elections approach. Political developments, especially with Trump and Kamala Harris’ increasing involvement in the crypto space, could influence market sentiment and create unexpected shifts in value.

