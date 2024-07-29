Trump Proposes a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. What Would That Mean for BTC?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump took the stage at Bitcoin 2024 to discuss his plans for crypto. Once a staunch Bitcoin (BTC-USD) critic, Trump is now espousing that the U.S. should become the “crypto capital of the planet.”

While speaking at the three-day conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump made it clear that he believes in the power of the crypto. But he also turned a lot of heads by discussing the possibility of establishing a strategic BTC reserve for the United States. Although he stopped short of actually promising this, the former president successfully got many investors thinking about what that could mean for crypto markets.

Trump’s idea is an interesting one, but it raises some questions as to what can be achieved and what investors should expect if he is elected. For those reasons, further analysis is needed to properly assess the potential impact of Trump’s crypto plans.

A Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?

After watching Trump’s Bitcoin 2024 address, it’s clear that the former president saw the conference as a campaign event. Indeed, Trump pandered to the audience of crypto enthusiasts, telling them exactly what they wanted to hear. One promise included firing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler, who has become an unpopular figure among crypto and retail investors. But the crypto crowd is likely more interested in the potential strategic Bitcoin reserve Trump also mentioned.

It is important to note that Trump did not specifically promise to create a Bitcoin reserve. Rather, he described the idea as a “strategic national bitcoin stockpile” of all the BTC currently held by the U.S. government.

That said, Trump’s rambling statements about crypto suggest that he still doesn’t fully understand it. This has become something of a theme since Trump began embracing crypto. In June 2024, Trump advocated for all Bitcoin to be mined in the U.S. but failed to explain how he would achieve that. He hasn’t provided much context on his plans for a Bitcoin reserve, either.

Still, Unchained discussed the possibility in some detail:

“Establishing bitcoin as a strategic reserve could simply be a plan to hold a certain amount of bitcoin to support U.S. foreign policy, similar to the SPR, or possibly to back the U.S. dollar with bitcoin in order to help stabilize the dollar’s value. The U.S. already is the world’s largest nation-state holder of bitcoin with around 210,000 bitcoins, primarily from the Department of Justice’s seizures from illicit actors.”

Why It Matters

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem like establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve would ultimately do much to drive BTC prices. This is further supported by the fact that Bitcoin is currently falling, even after addresses from Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thrust the crypto into full focus over the weekend. As of this writing, BTC is down 1% for the day.

Additionally, investors are still waiting to hear what Trump’s challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, is planning in regard to crypto policy. Cointelegraph reports that Harris’ campaign is working to repair the relationship between the Democratic Party and the crypto community. Following Trump’s Bitcoin 2024 address, Harris will likely provide more information about her crypto platform. This might boost sinking BTC prices more so than Trump’s plans for a Bitcoin reserve.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Samuel O’Brient is a Reporter for InvestorPlace, where his work focuses primarily on financial markets, global economic trends, and public policy. O’Brient writes a weekly column on recent political news that investors should be following.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Trump Proposes a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. What Would That Mean for BTC? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.