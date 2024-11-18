News & Insights

Trump to meet with Coinbase CEO to talk personnel appointments, WSJ says

November 18, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

President-elect Donald Trump – who said he would appoint a bitcoin and crypto presidential advisory council while speaking at the annual bitcoin conference earlier this year – is meeting privately with Brian Armstrong, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase (COIN), on Monday, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Brian Schwartz. The pair are expected to discuss personnel appointments for his second administration and the meeting between Trump and Armstrong would mark the first time the two have met since Election Day, the report noted.

