Trump Media staff complains to board about management practices, NYT reports

Trump Media (DJT) & Technology Group has soared on the stock market over the past month amid rising turmoil internally, the New York Times’ Matthew Goldstein reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company has dismissed or pushed out at least three senior managers in recent weeks after several workers anonymously sent a letter to the board accusing CEO Devin Nunes of mismanagement. In the letter, staff said Nunes’ “directive” to hire foreign contractors was inconsistent with “the ‘America First’ principles we stand for” and noted Nunes has not formally addressed staff in two years, adding “this lack of transparency has left employees in the dark about the company’s vision, strategy and future.”

