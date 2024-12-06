Trump Media put buyer realizes 482% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.20 offer for 3,599 Trump Media (DJT) 12/6 weekly 34.5 puts yesterday at 10:39ET when underlying shares were trading at $36.04. Shares closed at $33.74, and the puts at $1.16 for a mark-to-market profit of 482%, or $347K, on the $72K outlay.
