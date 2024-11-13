Trump Media (DJT) Executives Sell Company Stock after U.S. Election

Executives at Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) continue to sell millions of dollars worth of company stock following the U.S. election that was held on November 5.

The chief financial officer of Trump Media and two other executives have sold more than $16 million worth of DJT stock in the past week after Donald Trump was re-elected U.S. president. Most of the stock sales were executed by CFO Phillip Juhan, who has adopted a plan to sell 400,000 DJT shares between now and the end of 2025.

However, Trump Media director Eric Swider and the company’s general counsel Glabe Scott have also sold stock in recent days. Swider sold 136,183 shares of DJT stock on November 8 at $28.23 per share for total proceeds of $3.84 million, according to regulatory filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

That sale disposed of all Swider’s personal holdings of stock in Trump Media, which operates the Truth Social app that is modeled after X/Twitter.

Selling DJT Stock Post-Election

Scott, the company’s general counsel, sold 15,917 shares for $32.19 per share worth a total of $512,368. He still owns 336,576 restricted stock units in Trump Media after that sale. However, the biggest selling of DJT stock has been undertaken by CFO Juhan, who is also Trump Media’s treasurer.

Juhan sold 320,000 shares of Trump Media on November 8 at a price of $30.65 per share for a gain of $9.8 million. Juhan then sold another 64,000 shares at $32.97 per share, for another $2.11 million, on November 11. Juhan still has 265,798 shares of DJT stock.

Trump Media stock has been volatile since the company went public in March of this year. In the last six months, the share price has declined 45%.

Is DJT Stock a Buy?

No analysts currently offer ratings or price targets on Trump Media & Technology Group. So instead we turn to the three month performance of DJT stock. As indicated by the chart below, despite ongoing volatility, the company’s share price has risen 22.76% over the past three months.

