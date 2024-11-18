Trump Media in advanced talks to buy Bakkt, FT reports

Donald Trump’s social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), is in advanced talks to buy Bakkt (BKKT), a cryptocurrency trading venue owned by IntercontinentalExchange (ICE), two people with knowledge of the talks told Financial Times’ Philip Stafford. Trump Media, which operates Truth Social, is closing in on an all-share purchase of Bakkt, the report said, citing sources. The valuation under discussion was not immediately clear but Bakkt’s market capitalisation stood at just over $150M on Monday, FT added.
