Trump likely to allow Jerome Powell to serve out term, CNN reports

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to allow Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to serve out the remainder of his term, which expires in May 2026, CNN’s Kayla Tausche reports, citing a senior adviser to Trump. Trump’s present view – and that of Trump’s economic team – is that Powell should remain atop the central bank as it pursues its policy of cutting interest rates, the source told CNN.

