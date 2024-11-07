News & Insights

Trump likely to allow Jerome Powell to serve out term, CNN reports

November 07, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to allow Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to serve out the remainder of his term, which expires in May 2026, CNN’s Kayla Tausche reports, citing a senior adviser to Trump. Trump’s present view – and that of Trump’s economic team – is that Powell should remain atop the central bank as it pursues its policy of cutting interest rates, the source told CNN.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

