Trump Gains Kennedy’s Endorsement as RFK Jr. Drops Out

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ended his independent presidential campaign on Friday and endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump. Kennedy, who initially entered the race as a Democratic challenger to President Joe Biden, transitioned to an independent bid as voter interest in his campaign grew. Despite a strong start, with some polls showing Kennedy drawing support from 20% of Americans in a three-way race with Biden and Trump, his popularity waned in recent months. Kennedy’s decision to endorse Trump comes after several meetings with the former president and his aides, where they found common ground on issues like border security and free speech. The endorsement is seen by some as a potential boost for Trump in a tight race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.





Kennedy’s exit from the race and endorsement of Trump sparked mixed reactions. While Trump welcomed the support, calling Kennedy a "great guy," Democrats dismissed the endorsement as inconsequential, given Kennedy's low poll numbers. The move also caused a rift within Kennedy’s family, with his sister Kerry Kennedy criticizing his decision as a betrayal of the family's values. Political strategists and experts are divided on the impact of Kennedy’s endorsement, with some arguing it could help Trump in battleground states, while others believe it will have little effect on the overall race.





Kennedy’s campaign was marked by controversy and colorful anecdotes. From dumping a dead bear in Central Park to admitting he had a parasite in his brain, Kennedy’s actions and statements often drew ridicule and criticism. His campaign, which was initially seen as a potential disruptor in the 2024 election, gradually lost momentum, especially after Trump survived an assassination attempt and Biden handed over his campaign to Harris. Despite his exit, Kennedy’s influence and the support he garnered during his campaign could still play a role in shaping the final outcome of the election.As the November election approaches, the endorsement from Kennedy adds another layer of complexity to an already unpredictable race. While it remains to be seen how much Kennedy’s backing will sway voters, his decision to support Trump underscores the fluid dynamics of the 2024 presidential race, where alliances and strategies continue to evolve in the face of new challenges and opportunities.

