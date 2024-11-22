News & Insights

Trump expected to pick Martin Makary to head FDA, Reuters reports

November 22, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Johns Hopkins surgeon and writer Martin Makary is expected to be selected by President-elect Donald Trump to head the U.S. FDA, Reuters’ Stephanie Kelly and Nathan Layne report, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Makary raised concerns about a number of public health issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, touting the protection from natural immunity and opposing Covid vaccine mandates. As FDA commissioner, Makary would report to the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Reuters says, noting that Trump has nominated noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head Health and Human Services. Names in the vaccine space include Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer (PFE), Novavax (NVAX) and GSK (GSK).

