Trump confirms Howard Lutnick selected to lead Commerce Department

In a statement posted to Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald will join the Trump Administration as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. “He will lead our Tariff and Trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative,” the statement says.

