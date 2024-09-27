Trump Accuses Google of Election Interference, Pledges Legal Action

The re-emergence of Donald Trump's accusations against Google (GOOGL) signals a renewed tension between Big Tech and political leaders. Trump stated on Truth Social that he would seek Google's prosecution if re-elected, alleging that the company only displays "bad stories" about him while favoring his opponent, Kamala Harris. These claims, made without evidence, are part of an ongoing narrative from Trump and his supporters that accuses mainstream tech firms of bias.





Trump's accusations echo similar claims he made in 2019, which Google had dismissed. Despite the resurgence of these allegations by Trump’s base and high-profile figures like Elon Musk (TSLA), Google (GOOG) has not issued a statement. Musk's comment, in particular, suggested that Google imposed a search ban following an alleged assassination attempt on Trump, further complicating the public debate.





Trump’s threat to prosecute Google if re-elected underscores his ongoing conflict with mainstream technology companies. Despite the lack of evidence, these claims may resonate with his voter base, further polarizing public opinion on Big Tech's role in political discourse.As the campaign continues, how the Justice Department responds to these allegations, and whether Trump follows through on his prosecution pledge, will be key issues shaping the intersection of politics and technology.

