Trulieve Expands with New Florida Dispensaries

Trulieve Cannabis (TSE:TRUL) has released an update.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is expanding its footprint in Florida with new medical cannabis dispensaries in Dania Beach and Spring Hill, set to open on November 22. These locations will offer a range of in-house and partner cannabis products, with special discounts for veterans and new customers. Trulieve continues to focus on providing high-quality and affordable products to enhance patient care and accessibility in the region.

