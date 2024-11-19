News & Insights

Trulieve Expands with New Florida Dispensaries

November 19, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trulieve Cannabis (TSE:TRUL) has released an update.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is expanding its footprint in Florida with new medical cannabis dispensaries in Dania Beach and Spring Hill, set to open on November 22. These locations will offer a range of in-house and partner cannabis products, with special discounts for veterans and new customers. Trulieve continues to focus on providing high-quality and affordable products to enhance patient care and accessibility in the region.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
