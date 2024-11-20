Truist says Trade Desk’s Kokai showing better outcomes for advertisers

Truist hosted a product demo for Kokai, Trade Desk’s (TTD) latest version of its media buying platform aimed at enhancing programmatic ad effectiveness. While still being rolled out, Kokai is already driving more data usage, leading to greater reach and improving ROAS for advertisers, and should prove accretive to the company’s FY25 take rate, the firm says. Management remains confident that it will achieve a 100% roll-out for all advertisers by the end of 2025, while inching towards 50% adoption currently. Although the stock is up 66% year-to-date, it remains one of Truist’s favorites heading into 2025. Trade Desk remains a multi-year compounder with several growth levers and secular tailwinds, it adds. The firm has a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a price target of $135.

