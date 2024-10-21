Truist pays over $9M to resolve allegations concerning SunTrust, DOJ announces

Truist Bank has agreed to pay the United States $9,125,000 to resolve claims under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989, or FIRREA, in connection with the administration of certain trust accounts by SunTrust Bank from December 2011 through December 2015, the Department of Justice announced.. SunTrust was acquired by Branch Banking and Trust Company in December 2019, and the combined entity was renamed Truist.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TFC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.